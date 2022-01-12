Expedite Smart City Project works, officials told

THANJAVUR

12 January 2022 19:21 IST

The Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Drinking Water Distribution, Shivdas Meena has urged the Thanjavur Corporation officials to expedite the ongoing works taken up under the Smart City Project (SCP) in Thanjavur town so that the works are completed within the time frame fixed for the project.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, the Additional Chief Secretary said that the omnibus stand and convention centre construction works were being carried out under the SCP. The officials have been directed to ensure that milling was done while road improvement works were taken up, he said and added that they have also been instructed to complete the works before June next year.

Earlier, he inspected the works accompanied by Director, Municipal Administration, P. Ponnaiah and Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver.