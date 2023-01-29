Expedite pay revision talks, demands TNEB employees federation

January 29, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Employees Federation on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to increase the pay of its employees and officials by 20%.

In a resolution adopted at its executive committee meeting, the federation has stated that the pay revision should be applicable to all employees, including engineers. The talks with the unions should be expedited. The pay revision should be given with retrospective effect from December 2019, the federation demanded.

Another resolution said that non-filling of 58,000 vacancies had affected the day-to-day work of Tangedco, and had to be carried out. Sekkizhar, general secretary of the federation, presided over the meeting.