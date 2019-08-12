Expedite completion of ADB-funded works: farmers

The Thamizhaga Cauvery Viviasayigal Sangam (TCVS) on Monday demanded that rejuvenation of water bodies and restoration of irrigation water regulator works taken up with financial assistance from Asian Development Bank in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts be expedited to ensure smooth flow of water to tail-end areas.

Talking to reporters at Thiruthuraipoondi, TCVS general secretary P.R. Pandian said that ₹962 crore was allotted by the government in 2013 for desilting of the Valavanaru, Pondavaiyaru, Arichandra, Vellaiyaru and Adapparu passing through Thiruthuraipoondi. Although six years had rolled on the works were yet to be completed because of the nexus between contractors and bureaucrats.

Due to the delay, particularly in fixing the shutters at the regulator in the Koraiyar for diversion of water into the Arichandra channel, water for irrigation to be released from the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur could not reach tail-end areas of Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts where nearly six lakh hectares of cultivable land depended on the Cauvery water.

Earlier, Mr. Pandian inspected the works taken up under the ADB assistance scheme at Ponnirai, Aandankarai, Thirukollikadu, Vikkirapandiyam, Irulneeki, Thattankovil and Mavur villages.

Meanwhile, State secretary of Tamilnadu Vivasayigal Sangam affiliated to CPI(M) Sami Natarajan urged the State government to suspend ‘kudimaramathu’ works taken up in the delta districts in view of the proposed releasing of water from Mettur dam.

The water to be released from the Stanley Reservoir should be stored in around 1,200 lakes, tanks and ponds in the districts to ensure recharging of groundwater table as well as to help preparatory works of samba cultivation.

At the same time, enquiries showed that a resolution urging to lift the shutters of Mettur dam only after the storage level crossed the 100 feet mark was passed at an all-party meeting, convened by the DMK at Kalaignar Arivalayam in Thanjavur, to discuss the sharing of Cauvery water for irrigation.