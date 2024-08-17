Expedite Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project, Kamarajar Makkal Katchi urges govt.

Members of the Kamarajar Makkal Katchi staged a demonstration near the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Saturday demanding the expeditious execution of the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking scheme.

The project seeks to divert surplus flows from the Cauvery to the water-scarce southern parts of the State by building a canal from the Cauvery to the Vaigai and the Gundar.

The protesters expressed concern over the “inordinate delay” in executing the project which was originally conceived in 1958 at an estimate of ₹189 crore. The then Chief Minister K. Kamaraj had laid the foundation stone for the project.

Although former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated it again in 2021, the construction of a canal for a length of 11 km was taken up under the first phase of the project. These works were progressing at a snail’s pace, the party alleged and demanded that all the three phases of the project be taken up simultaneously and executed on priority with adequate fund allocation.

