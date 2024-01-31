Expectations run high on complete doubling of the track between Villupuram and Tiruchi

January 31, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Expectations on complete doubling of the track between Villupuram and Tiruchi via Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur, on the main line section, runs high among commuters with the Lok Sabha elections around the corner.

Various train passenger associations and traders associations in the region have been demanding for decades that the single line be doubled to cater to the needs of the train passengers and the business community.

Their demand was partially met with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) completing the doubling of the 46.96-km section between Ponmalai (Golden Rock) to Thanjavur at a cost of ₹350 crore in 2017-18. The doubling of this stretch has reportedly helped Southern Railway in accomplishing its aspirations of ensuring quick freight movement of paddy, rice, coal, fertilizers, cement and other commodities from and to delta districts from other parts of the country with Tiruchi as the hub.

Claiming that the ‘restricted’ operation of passenger trains on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Tiruvarur-Nagapattinam section and doubling of the Thanjavur-Tiruchi section had made it possible to achieve this feat, Narayanan of Budalur, a businessman and a frequent traveller to Chennai, regretted that the long-pending demand of doubling of the entire main line section between Villupuram and Tiruchi as progressing at a snail’s pace.

Referring to the Railway Ministry’s response on the issue during the last Budget session wherein it was stated that a preliminary engineering cum traffic survey for doubling of the 193-km stretch between Villupuram and Thanjavur was ‘in progress’, S. Sethuraman of Thanjavur, a senior citizen and social activist, said he was baffled by a subsequent announcement that ₹1.92 crore had been sanctioned for carrying out the final location survey for doubling of the 96-km Thanjavur-Karaikal section.

Sethuraman said the demand for doubling of the main line section was kept in abeyance for over two decades in the past with the implementation of gauge conversion of Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section.

