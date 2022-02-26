Expectations rise on early revival of passenger services through Tiruvarur-Karaikudi BG section

Expectations of an early revival of passenger train services through Tiruvarur-Karaikudi Broad Gauge section have become intense among rail users with Southern Railway’s claim of respectable earnings through freight train operation and receptiveness exhibited by officials towards a plea to provide link services through this section.

Enquiries reveal that Southern Railway has earned an income of around ₹6 lakh by reviving goods train service through the newly laid BG section from Tiruvarur to Virudhunagar recently.

Since the freight train was operated through Thiruthuraipoondi and Karaikudi to reach Virudhunagar from Tiruvarur. the travelling distance has come down by around 30 km. Further, the ordeal of transporting the consignment through the heavily congested rail traffic section of Tiruchi-Dindigul-Madurai was also avoided.

As the new route has reopened, the possibility to move paddy from delta districts and fertilzser consignments from the Karaikal port to southern districts in the shortest possible time, Santhanam of Thiruthuraipoondi claimed that the Railway officials would not hesitate to consider the operation of long-distance passenger services or link services through this section.

Incidentally, a proposal to modify the operation of the existing Mayiladuthurai-Karaikudi-Mayiladuthurai Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) so as to make it as a link service to the Cholan Superfast Express at Mayiladuthurai suggested by the United Foundation, an organisation working for the benefit of rail users in Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section along with other Rail Passenger Associations in this region, has elicited a favourable response from the Southern Railway.

At present, this service leaves Mayiladuthurai at 6-45 a.m. to reach Karaikudi by 11-45 a.m. In the return direction, it departs from Karaikudi by 4 p.m. to arrive at Mayiladuthurai by 8-45 p.m.

In a petition submitted to the General Manager, Southern Railway, the Foundation has sought the operation of this DEMU from Karaikudi at 7-15 a.m. instead of from Mayiladuthurai. In the return direction, the Foundation suggested that this DEMU could leave Mayiladuthurai by 1 p.m. to reach Karaikudi by 5-30 p.m.

If the change over is effected, the DEMU will provide a day-time train link to Chennai and other important stations between Mayiladuthurai and Chennai for the passengers originating from Karaikudi and intermediate stations.

Change over at Mayiladuthurai junction would be easier for the passengers as the DEMU from Karaikudi could reach Mayiladuthurai by 11-30 a.m. whereas the Cholan Superfast Express from Tiruchi would be arriving Mayiladuthurai by noon.

Similarly in the return direction, commuters heading for Karaikudi or other stations on the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section from Chennai or from other intermedia stations between Chennai and Mayiladuthurai could hope on to the DEMU to reach their destinations by the evening as the Cholan Superfast Express to Tiruchi from Chennai would also be arriving at Mayiladuthurai by noon.

Further, the DEMU from Mayiladuthurai could also serve as a link service to help commuters heading for Virudhunagar to catch Virudhunagar Passenger service which leaves Karaikudi by 6 p.m. and for those heading towards Tiruchi from Pattukottai and surrounding areas to board the Rameshwaram-Tiruchi Passenger leaving Karaikudi by the same time, the Foundation pointed out.