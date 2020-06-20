Expats arrive

TIRUCHI

About 340 Indians from Kuwait and Male arrived at the Tiruchi International Airport by two separate evacuation flights on Saturday.

While 170 passengers arrived by a Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait, another 170 were flew down in an IndiGo flight. Samples were lifted from all passengers by special medical teams for COVID 19 testing, before being sent to their respective districts.

The Jazeera Airways flight, on its first ever service to Tiruchi, carried 7.3 tonnes of perishables as cargo on its return flight to Kuwait, airport sources said.