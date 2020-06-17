Tiruchirapalli

Expats arrive in special flights from Middle East

Hundred and eighty-eight Indians arrived at the Tiruchi International Airport from Dubai by a Fly Dubai evacuation flight on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday night, 171 passengers arrived here from Muscat by an IndiGo flight.

All passengers were screened by medical teams and swab samples lifted from them before they were sent to their districts.

