Expatriates return from Kuwait, Dubai

As many as 298 Indians hailing from various districts in the State arrived at the international airport here from Kuwait and Dubai by two separate flights operated by the Air India Express and Kuwait Airways on Wednesday night and Thursday, respectively.

Official sources said a total number of 120 passengers landed here by the Kuwait Airways flight that arrived at around 4.35 p.m. on Thursday. While 118 passengers were from various districts in Tamil Nadu including Tiruchi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tiruppur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram. Two others belonged to other States.

Medical teams deployed at the airport screened all the incoming passengers. Two passengers who had symptoms of fever were sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

The remaining passengers were sent to their respective districts by special buses. Collector S. Sivarasu accompanied by revenue officials was present at the airport. The Air India Express flight operated as part of the Vande Bharat Mission from Dubai in the late hours on Wednesday carried 178 passengers.

The flight landed here at around 10.57 p.m. on Wednesday with all incoming passengers being screened by medical teams of the State health department deployed at the airport. Official sources said swab samples were lifted from each one of them. The sources said two passengers who came from Dubai and had symptoms of fever were sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

The district administration had arranged State Transportation Corporation buses to take the passengers to their respective districts. The passengers from Tiruchi district were sent to quarantine at hotels, said the sources.

