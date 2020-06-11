Tiruchirapalli

Expatriates from Ethiopia arrive in Tiruchi

The evacuation flight, from Addis Ababa, carrying passengers from various districts in the State landed at 9.40 a.m.

For the first time, a group of 75 passengers hailing from Tamil Nadu arrived here from Ethiopia by an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Thursday.

The evacuation flight, from Addis Ababa, carrying passengers from various districts in the State landed here at around 9.40 a.m.

All the passengers were screened by the State Health Department teams deployed at the airport to check for symptoms of COVID-19.

Official sources said they were all sent to be quarantined at a hotel in the city. Collector S. Sivarasu, accompanied by revenue officials monitored the screening of passengers at the airport.

Expatriates hailing from various districts in Tamil Nadu had arrived here on various dates from Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait earlier. However, this is the first time that expatriates have come here from Africa.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 1:34:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/expatriates-from-ethiopia-arrive-in-tiruchi/article31801974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY