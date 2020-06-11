Expatriates from Ethiopia arrive in Tiruchi

For the first time, a group of 75 passengers hailing from Tamil Nadu arrived here from Ethiopia by an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Thursday.
The evacuation flight, from Addis Ababa, carrying passengers from various districts in the State landed here at around 9.40 a.m.
All the passengers were screened by the State Health Department teams deployed at the airport to check for symptoms of COVID-19.
Official sources said they were all sent to be quarantined at a hotel in the city. Collector S. Sivarasu, accompanied by revenue officials monitored the screening of passengers at the airport.
Expatriates hailing from various districts in Tamil Nadu had arrived here on various dates from Singapore, Dubai and Kuwait earlier. However, this is the first time that expatriates have come here from Africa.
