Expanded breakfast scheme launched in central districts

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which provides nutritious breakfast to students of 1-5 in government schools, was extended to government aided schools in the central region with State Ministers and Collectors inaugurating it in the districts on Monday.

In Tiruchi district, the scheme was extended to 154 government aided schools to cover an additional 11,477 students. With this a total of 79,060 students from 1,201 schools in the district would benefit from the scheme, district official said.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the scheme at Sri Murugan School at Asoor in Tiruverumbur union in Tiruchi, while Minister for Municipal Administration K.N.Nehru launched it at Government Aided School at Jayamkondan in Musiri Union in the district.

In Pudukottai district, the scheme has been extended to cover 5,583 students of 61 aided schools. Already, 60,358 students of 1301 schools were benefitting from the scheme in the district, said S.Reghupathy, Minister for Law, after inaugurating the scheme at St.Fathima Aided Elementary School in Thirumayam in the presence of Collector I.S.Mercy Ramya.

Transport Minister S.S.Sivasankar inaugurated the breakfast schemes in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts. The scheme has been extended to cover 3,291 students in 45 aided schools in Perambalur district and 3,063 students in 37 aided schools in Ariyalur district.

In Mayiladuthurai, Minister for Environment Siva V.Meyyanathan inaugurated the breakfast scheme at the Parasalur Government Aided Middle School. The extended scheme would cover 6,691 students of 115 aided schools in the district, he said.

With the extension of the scheme, the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme in Karur district has gone up to 35,151, including 1,677 students of 24 government aided schools, according to Collector M.Thangavel.

In Thanjavur district, the scheme has been extended to cover 10,870 students in 141 government aided schools, Collector Deepak Jacob said. About 4600 students in 61 aided schools in the rural areas of Tiruvarur district would benefit from the extension of the scheme, District Collector T.Charushree said. In Nagapattinam district, 5380 students from aided schools would be provided breakfast under the extended scheme, according to Collector Johny Tom Varghese.

