Exhibition titled ‘Our Chief Minister Our Pride’ inaugurated

April 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An eight-day photo exhibition titled ‘Our Chief Minister Our Pride’ featuring the life history and political journey of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was inaugurated at St. Joseph’s College ground in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Alongside Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan, actor Prabhu Ganesan inaugurated the photo exhibition.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Prabhu said “Mr. Stalin has reached this position only because of consistent efforts to build the party and hard work. People, particularly youngsters, must visit the exhibition to take stock of the life history of our Chief Minister.”

Responding to a question on the proposal to open the statue of his father and veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan, Mr. Prabhu said steps are under way and Mr. Nehru had been taking constant efforts to open it at the earliest.

Nearly 350 pictures highlighting Mr. Stalin’s political journey and life history were displayed at the 12,000 sq. ft photo exhibition organised by the Tiruchi district DMK. The exhibition would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cultural events such as Bharathanattiyam, and Pattimandram would be conducted in the evening hours.