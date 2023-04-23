ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition titled ‘Our Chief Minister Our Pride’ inaugurated

April 23, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ministers K.N. Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and actor Prabhu at the inauguration of the photo exhibition at St. Joseph’s College in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

An eight-day photo exhibition titled ‘Our Chief Minister Our Pride’ featuring the life history and political journey of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was inaugurated at St. Joseph’s College ground in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Alongside Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Tiruchi Mayor M. Anbazhagan, actor Prabhu Ganesan inaugurated the photo exhibition.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Prabhu said “Mr. Stalin has reached this position only because of consistent efforts to build the party and hard work. People, particularly youngsters, must visit the exhibition to take stock of the life history of our Chief Minister.”

Responding to a question on the proposal to open the statue of his father and veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan, Mr. Prabhu said steps are under way and Mr. Nehru had been taking constant efforts to open it at the earliest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 350 pictures highlighting Mr. Stalin’s political journey and life history were displayed at the 12,000 sq. ft photo exhibition organised by the Tiruchi district DMK. The exhibition would be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cultural events such as Bharathanattiyam, and Pattimandram would be conducted in the evening hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US