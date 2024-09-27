Exhibition showcases trendy concepts for modern home buyers

The demand for a home of one’s own has gone up among buyers in Tiruchi, as seen by the popularity of real estate development projects in the city of late, organisers of ARCHMAT 2024, an exhibition of art and architectural products, have said.

“Whether it is an individual house or an apartment, Tiruchi residents are keen on having their own space, especially after the lockdown. Since the authorities are also working on improving the city’s infrastructure, we are expecting more projects in the pipeline,” S. Bala Harikrishnan, co-convenor, ARCHMAT and executive committee member, Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Tiruchi chapter, told The Hindu on Friday.

The show, held once in two years, was inaugurated by A. Shanmugham, founder, principal architect of Shanmugham Associates, at Kalaignar Arivalayam on Friday.

The exhibition provides a platform for the public to meet industry professionals, architects, civil engineers, engineering consultants, building material manufacturers and dealers.

Stalls to promote local handicrafts and artisans are also part of ARCHIMAT 2024.

Among the attractions this year is the ‘Design Yatra’, a special pavilion presenting the shortlisted entries from the prestigious IIA National Awards 2023.

Mr. Harikrishnan added that tech-savvy and affluent customers in the central districts are opting for security systems and theatre-like entertainment facilities, showing their familiarity with global trends.

“The market for automation is booming, with home-buyers looking to stay updated with remote-operated fans, lights, or curtains. Home theatres complete with special seating and large-screen televisions are very popular. Installing closed circuit television (CCTV) at home for security reasons has become almost mandatory,” he said.

The expo is on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until September 29. Entry is free.