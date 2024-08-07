Exhibition showcases Tiruchi’s rich handloom heritage

An exhibition of weaving machinery and sale of hand woven saris and furnishings were the highlight of a programme to celebrate the 10th National Handloom Day organised by the Department of Handloom Textiles in collaboration with the Department of Fashion Technology, Holy Cross College, here on Wednesday.

The programme was inaugurated by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the presence of Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, T. Ravikumar, Assistant Director of Handlooms, Tiruchi and Thanjavur, Sr. Isabella Rajakumari, principal, Holy Cross College, and other senior officials.

Government loan amounts of ₹50,000 each were distributed to three weavers under the Mudra scheme. Weaving tools worth ₹3,600 were given to four weavers. Insurance of ₹60,000 was given to one weaver, and monthly pension of ₹1,200 per person was sanctioned for six senior weavers during the programme. Eleven weaving cooperatives in the district were given healds and reeds (loom parts) worth ₹1.98 lakh.

At the college exhibition, weavers showcased handloom saris, home linen, handicrafts and herbal products.

In his address, the Collector said that members of the public should encourage handloom weavers by patronising hand-woven textiles.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ravikumar said there were 21 weavers’ cooperative societies under the purview of the Assistant Director of Handlooms in the Tiruchi district. A total of 332 weavers availed savings and pension schemes of the department. The district had approximately 1,500 geo-tagged handloom weavers.

However, Mr. Ravikumar said that weavers tend to migrate to more lucrative jobs and treat loom work as a secondary source of income during lean periods.