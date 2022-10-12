Exhibition on unknown freedom fighters commences

Visitors at a photo exhibition on unknown freedom fighters in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

A three-day exhibition on ‘Unknown Freedom Fighters’ which was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication commenced here on Wednesday.

Photographs/images of not-so-familiar personalities who had contributed to the Freedom Struggle such as A.V.Ramaswamy of Harithwaramangalam in Thanjavur district, Krishnamoorthy, Vaniammal, Swarnammal, Ganapathy, Vattakudi Iraniyan and others were displayed at the exhibition.

The purpose of the exhibition was to enlighten the people on the persons whose names or life history had not been included in the history textbooks that contained information about the national or state-level freedom fighters, official sources said.

Information about various welfare and entrepreneurship/industrial development schemes implemented by the Central government has also been displayed in the exhibition set up near the Old Bus Stand. The exhibition was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP S.Kalyanasundaram.

Additional Chief Director, CBC and Press Information Bureau, Chennai Zone, M. Annadurai and others participated in the inaugural event.