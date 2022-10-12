Exhibition on unknown freedom fighters commences

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR:
October 12, 2022 20:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors at a photo exhibition on unknown freedom fighters in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-day exhibition on ‘Unknown Freedom Fighters’ which was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication commenced here on Wednesday.

Photographs/images of not-so-familiar personalities who had contributed to the Freedom Struggle such as A.V.Ramaswamy of Harithwaramangalam in Thanjavur district, Krishnamoorthy, Vaniammal, Swarnammal, Ganapathy, Vattakudi Iraniyan and others were displayed at the exhibition.

The purpose of the exhibition was to enlighten the people on the persons whose names or life history had not been included in the history textbooks that contained information about the national or state-level freedom fighters, official sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Information about various welfare and entrepreneurship/industrial development schemes implemented by the Central government has also been displayed in the exhibition set up near the Old Bus Stand. The exhibition was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP S.Kalyanasundaram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Additional Chief Director, CBC and Press Information Bureau, Chennai Zone, M. Annadurai and others participated in the inaugural event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app