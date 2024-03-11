GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Exhibition on nutrition and health for women and children inaugurated

March 11, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruvarur Collector T. Charushree declared open an exhibition-cum-awareness campaign, Poshan Pakhwada, to sensitise women and children on dietary practices focused on nutrition and health, on the District Collectorate premises on Monday.

The theme for this year’s Poshan Pakhwada campaign is “Early childhood care and education, traditional dietary practices and maternal and child health”. The fortnight-long exhibition-cum-awareness camp, organised by the State Integrated Child Development Scheme under the Prime Minister’s Poshan Abhiyaan, focuses on sensitising pregnant women and the community on local dietary practices using millets to achieve nutrition-linked behavioural change at individual and community levels, the officials said.

