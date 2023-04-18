Exhibition on M.K. Stalin to begin on Sunday

April 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An exhibition on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be held at St. Joseph’s College campus in Tiruchi city from April 23, said Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Tuesday.

He told reporters that the exhibition, christened Engal Muthalvar Engal Perumai would highlight the life history of Mr. Stalin. It would feature 325 pictures of him. The exhibition would be held in an area of 12,000 square feet. Actor Prabhu would inaugurate the exhibition and it would culminate on April 30.

A host of celebrities would visit the exhibition. It was aimed at spreading the services and contribution of the Chief Minister to the State during his 50 years of public life, he said.