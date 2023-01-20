ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition on government schemes and achievements

January 20, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The District Information and Public Relations Department will be conducting a photo exhibition on government schemes and achievements for 10 days from January 21.

According to Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan, the exhibition will be held near the Tiruvarur Taluk Office premises where entertainment facilities for children and food court will also be made available.

The free exhibition will be open for public visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a two-hour cultural programme from 6 p.m. every day, she said in a press release.

