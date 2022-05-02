Exhibition of products made by women SHGs under way in Tiruchi

Terracotta products for sale at an exhibition in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

An exhibition-cum-sale of products made by women self-help groups is under way at Poomalai Complex on Bharathidasan Salai in the city and the expo is garnering a positive response from the public.

The exhibition features products ranging from terracotta and clay products to embroidery items, readymade garments, footwear, artificial jewellery, homemade delicacies, and herbal products. A separate food stall has been set up to sell native food items.

"After two years, the exhibition is now up and running, and the public seems to like it. The crowd usually comes in the evening, and I make ₹500 to ₹1,000 a day," says T. Chandrakantha, a seller.

Around 25 stalls have been allotted to women entrepreneurs and SHGs from various parts of the city to showcase their products. The objective is to create a platform and network to help them market their products.

The 15-day exhibition is an initiative of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women and Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Movement. The stalls will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. till May 10.