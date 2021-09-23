Exhibition of ‘kolu’ dolls gets under way at Poompuhar showroom

The annual exhibition-cum-sale of ‘kolu’ dolls opened ahead of Navarathri festival at Poompuhar showroom of the Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation at Singarathope in the city on Wednesday.

The exhibition features an array of ‘kolu’ dolls, both stand alones and sets, made by artisans from Tiruchi, Thanjavur and Madurai besides those from West Bengal, Rajasthan, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The ‘kolu’ doll sets include famous temples such as Rockfort, Big Temple, Srirangam, Palani and Thiruthani temples and those depicting various mythological tales.

The expo also features traditional dolls and toys such as Kondapalli dolls, Etikoppaka toys, Marapachi toys, papier-mâché dolls, and dolls made of mud and other material. The prices of the dolls range from ₹50 to ₹45,000.

Tiruchi Revenue Divisional Officer N. Viswanathan inaugurated the exhibition on Wednesday in the presence of R. Gangadevi, showroom manager, and other officials.

The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (including Sundays) till October 20.