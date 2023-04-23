ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition marks World Book Day

April 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A book exhibition and display of old and rare books marked the World Book Day celebrations here on Sunday. Over 100 old and rare books of literature and history, a collection of Thirukkural were exhibited at the District Central Library. Important among them were Arulprakasa Vallalar’s Agaval, Thanthai Periyar’s essay, Tiruchi district’s Gazette year, Songs of Thayumanavar Swami released in 1887, Thirumoolar Thirumanthiram – 1890, books written by Tamil poets lived in 19th and 20th century and Sithanandha Bharathiyar’s Bharatha Matha Kaviyam. As part of the celebrations, the five best books published in 2022 by writers based in Tiruchi are to be awarded cash prizes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US