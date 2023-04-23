HamberMenu
Exhibition marks World Book Day

April 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A book exhibition and display of old and rare books marked the World Book Day celebrations here on Sunday. Over 100 old and rare books of literature and history, a collection of Thirukkural were exhibited at the District Central Library. Important among them were Arulprakasa Vallalar’s Agaval, Thanthai Periyar’s essay, Tiruchi district’s Gazette year, Songs of Thayumanavar Swami released in 1887, Thirumoolar Thirumanthiram – 1890, books written by Tamil poets lived in 19th and 20th century and Sithanandha Bharathiyar’s Bharatha Matha Kaviyam. As part of the celebrations, the five best books published in 2022 by writers based in Tiruchi are to be awarded cash prizes.

