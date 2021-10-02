Exhibition held

TIRUCHI

A day-long exhibition of handicrafts made of recycled items was held at the Tiruchi City Corporation on Friday. Handicrafts, which were made from waste generated through everyday household objects were displayed for the public as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence.

A total of 10 stalls were set up by Gio Care, Ganga Organic Farm, Re-tailors among others including soft toys made of waste cloth and other decorative items.

The event was inaugurated by S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, in the presence of P. Sivapatham and G. Kumaresan, Executive Engineers of the Tiruchi City Corporation.