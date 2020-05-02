Exemption for expectant mothers

THANJAVUR

Expectant mothers are exempted from the restriction of movement from one place to another being implemented in the State to prevent the spread of COVID-19 disease.

According to official sources, the pregnant women hitherto free from COVID-19 infection and wish to deliver their babies under the care of their parents or at their relatives’ houses in view of their family circumstances would not be prevented from moving from their husband’s place to their parent’s or relative’s house in a different district.

However, they should comply with the directions issued by the concerned district health department officials aimed to check the spreading of the coronavirus, sources said.

Two such women were allowed to enter Thanjavur district on Saturday through the Neelathanallur COVID-19 check-post as the women expressed their desire to reach their parents’ home at Kumbakonam for delivering the babies.

While the woman from Virudhachalam travelled on a two-wheeler along with her husband and a child was not able to produce documents other than her pregnancy related health records, another woman from Bengaluru travelling in a car driven by her husband, produced all the necessary documents to reach her parent’s home. However, the woman from Virudhachalam had been directed to get in touch with the health department officials immediately on reaching her destination.

Both of them and their family members travelled with them have been directed to remain under house quarantine for the next 14 days and cooperate with the health department staff in combating the coronavirus menace, sources said.