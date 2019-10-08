Exemplary commitment

THANJAVUR

The commitment shown by a schoolgirl in ensuring proper growth of a sapling she had planted on a government office premises has brought her laurels.

The girl, Afyia Sherin, 10, of Teachers Colony, Peravurani, planted a sapling on the Agriculture Extension Service office premises, located two km away from the town, during the mass sapling plantation exercise carried out by the students under the leadership of her school correspondent, G.R.Sridhar of J.C.Kumarappa CBSE school, Peravurani on July 23.

From the very next day, she made it a practice to visit the AES office daily to ensure watering of the sapling planted by her though the AES office staff took care of the saplings. On coming to know about the commitment of the girl to water the sapling planted by her with the support from her father, the Assistant Director (Agriculture) S. Malathi presented a gift to Afyia Sherin as a token of appreciation of her interest in raising the sapling.