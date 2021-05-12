Exclusive Siddha care centre sanctioned by State govt.

The State government has sanctioned an exclusive Siddha Care Centre for treating COVID-19 patients in Tiruchi district.

It will come up on the city campus of Bharathidasan University at Khajamalai with 150 beds and all essential facilities.

District Siddha Medical Officer Kamaraj told The Hindu that measures were in place to treat the patients. The centre would start functioning in a day or two and a team of Siddha and Ayurvedic doctors had been deputed.

The Siddha and Ayurvedic doctors would visit the COVID care centres at Government College of Engineering at Sethurapatti, Yatri Nivas in Srirangam and Nehru Memorial College at Puthanampati daily.

Exercises to be taught

Besides ensuring that the patients consumed herbal medicines, the doctors would initiate them into simple exercises to improve their health.

Dr. Kamaraj said similar exclusive Sidhha Care Centres would be launched shortly in Karur, Ariyalur and Perambalur to treat COVID-19 patients. Locations had already been identified, he said.

Pitch for homeopathy

The All India Students Federation (AISF), Thanjavur district unit, has called upon the State government to include homeopathy treatment for handling COVID-19.

Welcoming the State government’s decision to open naturopathy centres in the districts to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients, AISF Thanajvur district president Sudhanthira Bharathi said in a statement that homeopathy treatment proved effective during the first wave of the pandemic.

Homeopathy counselling must be extended at naturopathy centres to be set up in the districts, he added.