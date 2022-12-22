Exclusive overhead tank built to overcome short supply of water in Periya Milaguparai

December 22, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The prevailing drinking water shortage in Periya Milaguparai is likely to be solved with the construction of an exclusive overhead tank.

It is among the few areas, facing drinking water short supply in Tiruchi. The rocky terrain in Periya Milaguparai, located near the Collector’s Office, acts as a stumbling block in supplying drinking water to the residents. Though the Tiruchi Corporation had made attempts in the past to lay pipelines in Periya Milaguparai, it could not ensure supply to all households. The uneven surface poses problems in supplying water to all the households.

The Corporation was managing the situation by pressing its tanker lorries to supply water to the residents of Periya Milaguparai. The residents had resorted to protests in the past demanding the Corporation to find a solution to the long pending issue.

In an attempt to solve the issue, the civic body has built an exclusive water tank at Periya Milaguparai now. It has a capacity of 5 lakh litres. It was said that construction was almost over except for the painting works. A separate pipeline has been laid to the problematic areas in Periya Milagurai.

M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that the supply of drinking water from the newly constructed overhead tank to the residents of Periya Milaguparai would begin soon. Since the entire tank was dedicated to the area, it was expected that sufficient pressure would be maintained to supply water to all areas. A total of 1,500 households would benefit from the project.