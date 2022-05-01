Exclusive emergency care, recovery centre for mentally ill patients at Tiruchi GH

A 10-bed Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) for homeless mentally ill patients has been opened at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) here.

The objective of the ECRC is to rescue persons with mental illness, rehabilitate and help them rejoin their families after successful intervention.

Dean K. Vanitha said that people from various districts, including Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudhukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, and Karur, were being treated at the psychiatry department, and around 250 people as outpatients at the hospital every day. Pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, and electroconvulsive treatment were provided depending on the condition of the patient.

The exclusive facility for the mentally ill has been created under the Chief Minister's Insurance Scheme, in the wake of the CM's recent announcement in the Assembly.

The wandering mentally ill people were being rescued from the streets by government-recognised non-governmental organisations and ambulance service 102. After registration of first information report at the jurisdictional police station, they were admitted at the ECRC unit, a press release from the hospital said.