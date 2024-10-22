Exclusive counters at major railway stations in Tiruchi division for digital payment

Making a push for cashless transactions, the Tiruchi Railway Division has created exclusive counters for digital payments at major railway stations including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram. These counters will streamline the ticketing process for passengers opting for digital payments, thereby reducing waiting time and providing efficient service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tiruchi Division has installed 127 QR devices across 94 railway stations in its jurisdiction in a move towards promoting cashless transactions and enhancing passenger convenience. The initiative is aimed at facilitating the growing demand for digital payments to ensure faster and more seamless experience for travellers.

According to the latest data from September 2024, the shift towards cashless payments has shown remarkable results. A total number of 19,722 tickets were issued to as many as 84,670 passengers through the Unreserved Ticketing System generating a digital revenue of ₹29.47 lakh. In the Passenger Reservation System, the Division generated ₹1.86 crore through digital transactions displaying the growing preference for cashless payments among passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Point of Sale (POS - by using credit and debit cards) terminals accounted for 57 % of the total digital revenue indicating continued reliance on card transactions. QR code payments emerged as a significant player contributing to 35 % of the revenue reflecting the success of the newly installed QR devices. United Payments Interface (UPI - BHIM, GPay and Phone Pe) accounted for nine percent highlighting its steady adoption among passengers.

Of particular note is the impressive growth in revenue generated via QR code payments, which saw an increase from 20% in August 2024 to 35 % in September 2024. The surge demonstrates that passengers are increasingly embracing the QR-based system as a convenient and quick method for booking tickets making it one of the most promising avenues for future digital payment growth.

Statistics from October 1 to 15, 2024 revealed that the Point of Sale share was 47%, QR share was 46 % and UPI share was 7 % of the total digital revenue, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

The installation of QR devices and the creation of dedicated digital payment counters mark a significant step forward in Tiruchi Division’s efforts to promote cashless transactions and enhance overall passenger experience. The Division has planned to continue expanding its cashless infrastructure to serve more passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.