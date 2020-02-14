Excited over first concert in Tiruchi, saysA.R. Rahman

Acclaimed music composer A.R.Rahman will present a live-in concert, Thai Mannae Vanakkam, in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Mr. Rahman, who arrived in the city ahead of the event, told reporters on Thursday evening that he and his teamhad been preparing for the show for the past four months and that he was excited over performing in Tiruchi for the first time.

“I am really excited over meeting the audience here. It will predominantly be a show in Tamil with some Hindi songs,” he said.

Playback singer Hariharan said: “We mostly perform in big cities and would also like to perform in places such as Tiruchi, which is the heart of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the event.”

The event, which is being organised by Imaigal Entertainment, will be held at Morais City near the airport on Saturday evening.