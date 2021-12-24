Tough to find wards of fishers for training programme

24 December 2021 21:17 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

Fisheries Department is in the midst of executing a challenging task of identifying wards of fishers fulfilling eligibility conditions for the free coaching for UPSC examinations offered by All India Civil Services Coaching Centre run under the auspices of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Across the State, 20 wards of fishers whose parents (one of them) hold membership in Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board are eligible to undergo the free training programme for which the candidates are chosen based on an entrance examination to be conducted on January 23, 2022 at 22 centres across the State. The free training is provided under Corporate Social Responsibility of Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation.

Though the applicants are required to be graduates of post-graduates, the requirement for them to have secured 80 % in Plus Two has made the task a tough proposition for the Fisheries Department, according to sources in the education department.

Last year, three candidates from Nagapattinam district underwent the training programme and appeared for the UPSC examination but none could go to the next level. Across the State, fishers in Kanyakumari area are known to accord importance to education for the next generation and are able to derive the utility of the scheme, sources said.

While the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre Chennai, accepts 225 aspirants for full time residential programme and 100 part-time aspirants. The Anna Centenary Civil Services Coaching Academies, Coimbatore and Madurai accept 100 aspirants each for full time residential programme

Anna Institute of Management, Chennai, has prepared the syllabus for the Civil Services Examination screening test. Eligible candidates will have to appear for a two-hour competitive entrance examination conducted by the department. The examination will have objective type questions on history of India and Indian national movement, Indian and world geography, Indian polity and governance, economic and social development, general issues on environmental ecology, bio-diversity and climate change.