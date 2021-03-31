BDU ready to hold online examinations

Bharathidasan University (BDU) is ready with question papers for conduct of online examinations for the even semester during May, and plans to publish the results well in time before June-end to facilitate those in the final year of UG/PG to pursue higher studies or career opportunities without any hassles.

Like last time, the students will have to write the descriptive-type exam and upload the scanned copies of their answer scripts to the university portal.

"Students facing problems of internet connectivity will be allowed to submit the answer scripts in their respective colleges or by assigned emails," Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam said.

Until the government directive came directing conduct of semester exams in the online mode in view of the latest spike in COVID 19 infection, the university was looking forward to conduct the exam in the offline mode.

This time around, one faculty will be assigned for a group of 25 students to coordinate conduct of exam and collection of answer scripts. Teachers have also been told to receive the answer scripts from the students at common collection points apart from colleges, from the point of view of convenience of students, Controller of Examinations Srinivasa Raghavan said.

The valuation will be conducted at five to six centres in conformity with Standard Operating Procedure specified by the State Government for personal safety, and the process has been planned for completion by mid-June, he said.

Vice-Chancellors of the State Universities are understood to have prevailed upon the Chancellor of the need for conducting the annual convocation in the online mode, similar to the pattern followed by IITs and NITs.