Ex-servicemen wing of Thanjavur district BJP celebrates Vijay Diwas

December 16, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Pakistan’s signing of Instrument of Surrender to mark the end of 1971 Indo-Pak War for liberation of Bangladesh was celebrated as Vijay Diwas in Thanjavur on December 16 by the Ex-servicemen wing of Thanjavur District Bharatiya Janata Party. The district ex-servicemen unit president, Kamaraj, led the celebrations held near Thanjavur railway junction. It was attended by BJP Thanjavur South District office-bearers and cadres. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.