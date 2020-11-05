Ex-servicemen to be deployed at 22 temples in Pudukottai district

The Pudukottai district administration has decided to engage ex-servicemen to provide security during night hours at 22 temples situated at different places in the district.

The process has been set in motion by the district administration which has invited applications from ex-servicemen to fill up vacancies especially for providing night security in the chosen temples.

The authorities have prepared a list of temples where physically fit ex-servicemen, below the age of 62 years, were proposed to be engaged in temple security during night hours. The 22 identified temples include Sri Meenakshi Sokkalingeshwarar temple at Melasivapuri; Sri Agastheeswarar temple, Yettiyathali; Sri Chidambareswarar temple, Nachandhupatti; Sri Subramaniaswamy temple, Viralimalai; Sri Sundaraja Perumal temple, Aranthangi; Sri Poi Solla Meiyyar Ayyanar temple, Moolangudi; Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Kuzhipirai, Sri Muthumariamman Temple, Konnaiyur, Sri Pachai Ayyanar temple, Uppilikudi; Sri Thiruvarul Kaliswarar temple, Tirumayam; Sri Boomiswarar temple, Kaanapettai, Sri Siddhanadhaswamy temple, Kurumbur, Sri Vishwanathaswamy temple, Agavayal, Sri Sithakur Sevuga Perumal temple, Karur, Sri Sokkalingar Meenakshi temple, Kuruvikondanpatti and Sri Muthumariamman temple, Narthamalai.

Official sources said the District Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board would receive the applications from the ex-servicemen and forward the same to the District Police Office authorities. Police sources said the law enforcers would conduct antecedent checks of the ex-servicemen and verify the relevant documents sought from them including the discharge summary. The ex-servicemen would be interviewed prior to being appointed to fill up the vacancy to serve in temple security under the Temple Protection Force.

The sources said the ex-servicemen would be given the option to choose the nearest temple from their place of stay.

The list containing the ex-servicemen to be appointed would be forwarded to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and to the District Ex-Servicemen Welfare Board. Official sources said every ex-servicemen appointed would be paid a consolidated salary of ₹8,000 each per month. The appointed ex-servicemen would report to the respective Inspector of Police where the identified temples were situated for allocation of security duty.