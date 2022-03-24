Ex-servicemen complain of malpractice in military canteen

A section of ex-servicemen from various districts staged a demonstration here on Thursday alleging ‘malpractice’ at the military canteen in Tiruchi and its extension counters functioning in other districts.

The protesting ex-servicemen, who resorted to the stir near the military canteen close to the Central Bus Stand, said that they were not getting many goods that were meant to be sold at the canteens.

The ex-servicemen alleged that these goods were being sold outside by some canteen officials for profit thereby depriving the ex-military personnel. The ‘malpractice’ was going on for several years, claimed ex-servicemen L. Raju, secretary, Dindigul District Triforce Ex-servicemen / Veer Nari Welfare Association who took part in the demonstration.

Although the issue was brought to the notice of the higher authorities, there was no action, he said adding that similar protests would be held in front of the canteen’s extension counters functioning in other districts if the issue was not resolved. Ex-servicemen from various districts including Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Dindigul participated in the demonstration.