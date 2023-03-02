ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-serviceman in Tiruchi district arrested for threatening man with pistol

March 02, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:35 am IST - TIRUCHI

The 43-year-old had threatened, with a pistol, a man he had earlier quarreled with; the police arrested him on Wednesday and seized the pistol

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old ex-serviceman has been arrested on charges of brandishing a pistol and threatening a man, in the K. Udaiyapatti village, Manapparai taluk in Tiruchi district. 

The ex-serviceman, T. John Britto was working as a security guard at the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited near Manapparai. The pistol allegedly used by John Britto to threaten K. Rajkumar (40), the complainant, has been seized by the police. 

The incident occurred a few days ago when Rajkumar was taking cattle for grazing in the village. John Britto, who was driving a motorcycle, allegedly hit a goat belonging to Rajkumar. A quarrel broke out between Rajkumar and John Britto when the former questioned the ex-serviceman. The two then parted ways.  

Police sources said the ex-serviceman, later in the day, armed with a pistol and in an inebriated state, allegedly abused and threatened Rajkumar with the weapon in front of the latter’s house.

The Manapparai police registered a case against John Britto under the The Arms Act, 1959, and arrested him on Wednesday. He was later sent for judicial remand, the sources added. 

