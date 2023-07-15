Ex-service persons should set an example for the rest of citizens, says Lt. General Brar

July 15, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - TIRUCHI

Ex-service persons should set an example for the rest of the citizens and uphold discipline, integrity and dedication even after retirement, said Lieutenant General Karanbir Singh Brar, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area on Friday.

Addressing defence pensioners and family pensioners at the two-day special Sparsh Outreach programme organised by the office of the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, in Tiruchi, Lieutenant General Brar exhorted the ex-military personnel to work for the good of the State and the society. Retired military personnel, who had led a very disciplined and well regulated lifestyle while in service, should continue to maintain them and set an example for the rest, he said.

The online SPARSH system which is an automated defence pension sanction and disbursement system covering both pension sanction and pension disbursement process would prove beneficial to the defence pensioners, he said. Lt. General Brar thanked the Tamil Nadu government for doubling the ex-gratia it was offering to the next of kin of armed forces personnel killed in war or war-like operations.

He appreciated the efforts taken by the office of the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai in organising SPARSH (System for Pension Administration) outreach programmes at different places in southern parts of the country for identification and redressal of grievances of defence pensioners from the tri-services.

Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai T. Jayaseelan said SPARSH was a one-stop solution to address the grievances of the defence pensioners and was aimed at simplifying the procession of pension sanction to disbursement. Ahead of organising the outreach programme at Tiruchi, meetings were conducted at the taluk level in the district earlier with the ex-servicemen.

Seventy five SPARSH outreach programmes had been organised by the office of the Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai till now including Chennai, Vellore, Nilgiris and Nagercoil. He complimented the Tiruchi district administration for opening a SPARSH service centre at the District Collectorate for the benefit of the defence pensioners. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar spoke and over 900 defence pensioners in Tiruchi district attended.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Brar inspected the facilities at the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Polyclinic at Tiruchi and interacted with the staff and patients.