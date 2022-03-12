Ex-service personnel seek quota for their wards in MBBS course

A group of ex-service personnel who met the Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi here on Saturday sought exclusive quota for their wards in the MBBS course.

Talking to reporters after presenting a memorandum to the Governor, they claimed that the reservation benefit of one or two per cent enjoyed by other categories of students was not being extended to their wards in the medical admissions.

“We have made an appeal to the Governor to ensure that one or two per cent of total medical seats be reserved for the wards of ex-servicemen. Further, we have also brought to the notice of the Governon the non-disbursement of scholarships for ex-servicemen wards for the last three years”, they added.

After meeting the ex-service personnel at the Circuit House, Mr. Ravi visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library at the Thanjavur Palace Complex where he was told about the ongoing digitisation of books and palm-leaf manuscripts and about the methods adopted to preserve these manuscripts and books.

From the Library, the Governor went to the World Heritage monument – the Big Temple – where he offered his prayers to the presiding deity, Sri Brahadeeswarar and other deities. He was taken around the monument by the staff of the Archaeological Survey of India and the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam.