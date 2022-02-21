Ex-paramilitary personnel appeal to MPs to help them get employed as gatekeepers in Railways

In a representation, the Ex-Paramilitary Service Personnel Association has said many of these personnel were unable to find employment, and asked the MPs to ask the Railway Board to consider them for posts

Retired paramilitary service personnel in the delta districts have appealed to the five Members of Parliament in this region to impress upon the Railways, to consider their candidature for deployment as gatekeepers at the level crossings on the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section, on a contract basis.

In representations addressed to the MPs representing Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituencies, Ravi, president of the Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts’ Ex-Paramilitary Service Personnel Association, claimed that after two decades of service in the paramilitary forces they were unable to get assured employment for the rest of their lived and were therefore unable to support their families.

Recently, a ray of hope emerged in them when they came to know, through the Rail Passenger Associations in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts that they could get employed on a contract basis as gatekeepers at the level crossings in Tiruchi Railway Division, especially on the Tiruvarur-Karaikudi section. Their applications were accepted for scrutiny and interview letters were received by the applicants, he said.

But, suddenly the Tiruchi Railway Division officials dropped the selection of Ex-Paramilitary Service personnel for these posts citing a recent communication received from the Southern Railway headquarters stating that retired military personnel alone were eligible for posting as gatekeepers in LCs. Hence, the Association has pleaded with the MPs to take up the issue with the Railway Board and help the those aged below 55 years and who are retired Paramilitary Service personnel to avail of the opportunity to serve people again until the normal age of retirement specified for the employees of Indian Railways.