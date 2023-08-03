HamberMenu
Ex-panchayat president murdered

August 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A former panchayat president was murdered by unidentified persons at Elankudipatti village in Namanasamuthram police station limits in the district on Thursday.

 The deceased, Sundaragopalan alias Sankar (59) was the former president of Thekkattur panchayat. His wife Muthulakshmi is the president of the Thekkattur panchayat now. 

Police sources said Sankar came in a two-wheeler to a temple when he was reportedly attacked by unidentified persons with sharp weapons killing him on the spot at around 7 p.m. The Namanasamuthram police are investigating. 

