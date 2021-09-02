Ex- MLA’s car stolen in Manapparai

A car belonging to former AIADMK MLA Chinnasamy has been reported stolen from his house in Manapparai in the district. The theft is believed to have been committed during the intervening period of Wednesday late night and early hours on Thursday.

Police sources said the car was parked in the portico of the ex-MLA's house at Indira Nagar. The vehicle was found missing on Thursday morning. On a complaint from Chinnasamy, the Manapparai Police have registered a case under IPC section 380 (theft in dwelling house).