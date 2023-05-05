ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Minister’s jallikattu bull succumbs to injury

May 05, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A bull christened ‘Karuppu Komban’ belonging to former AIADMK minister and party MLA C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday succumbed to an injury sustained during a jallikattu organised at Vadaseripatti village in the district recently. The was injured and became unconscious after banging against the makeshift barriers put up at the vaadivaasal during the event. The animal was shifted to the Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu in Thanjavur district for treatment. However, it succumbed in the early hours on Thursday. Mr. Vijayabaskar and others paid homage to the dead bull which was buried in a grove of the former Minister, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US