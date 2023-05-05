Ex-Minister’s jallikattu bull succumbs to injury

May 05, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A bull christened ‘Karuppu Komban’ belonging to former AIADMK minister and party MLA C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday succumbed to an injury sustained during a jallikattu organised at Vadaseripatti village in the district recently. The was injured and became unconscious after banging against the makeshift barriers put up at the vaadivaasal during the event. The animal was shifted to the Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu in Thanjavur district for treatment. However, it succumbed in the early hours on Thursday. Mr. Vijayabaskar and others paid homage to the dead bull which was buried in a grove of the former Minister, sources said.