HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-Minister’s jallikattu bull succumbs to injury

May 05, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A bull christened ‘Karuppu Komban’ belonging to former AIADMK minister and party MLA C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday succumbed to an injury sustained during a jallikattu organised at Vadaseripatti village in the district recently. The was injured and became unconscious after banging against the makeshift barriers put up at the vaadivaasal during the event. The animal was shifted to the Veterinary College and Research Institute at Orathanadu in Thanjavur district for treatment. However, it succumbed in the early hours on Thursday. Mr. Vijayabaskar and others paid homage to the dead bull which was buried in a grove of the former Minister, sources said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.