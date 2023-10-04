Ex-DMK Minister’s family convicted in disproportionate assets case

October 04, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Principal District and Sessions Court in Tiruchi on Wednesday convicted and sentenced four family members of the late DMK Minister B. M. Senguttuvan to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

According to Special Public Prosecutor S. Hemandh, in 2003, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Tiruchi Unit had registered the case against Mr. Senguttuvan and his sons S. Pannerselvam, S. Sakthivel, his daughter R. Meenakshi, her husband C. Rajalingam and their relative P. Valli. The charges against them were that during Senguttuvan’s tenure as the Minister for Animal Husbandry in the then DMK government (1996-2001), they had amassed wealth to the tune of ₹ 81.42 lakh which was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Since Senguttuvan and Rajalingam died during the trial, the charges against them abated. The Principal District Judge K. Babu convicted and sentenced four others to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 each on them.

