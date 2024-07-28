Ex-councillor set ablaze in temple in Tarangambadi, admitted to hospital

A former councillor of Tarangambadi Municipality, Thamba alias Arun, 42, was allegedly set ablaze by a man inside a temple in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday night. He has been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with 60% burns.

According to police, Mr. Arun, a resident of Tharangambadi, was an astrologer and president of the local Rotary Club. On Friday night, he visited the ancient Masilamani Nathar Temple. While he was praying at the Dakshinamurthy shrine, someone poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze and fled the spot.

Mr. Arun was initially taken to the Porayar Government Hospital for treatment. Later, he was shifted to the Karaikal Government Hospital and then to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Porayar police registered a case on Saturday.