Ex-AIADMK MLA booked

TIRUCHI

26 October 2021 22:34 IST

The Valanadu police in the district on Monday registered a case against former AIADMK MLA of Manapparai R. Chandrasekar and eight others for allegedly transporting gravel and sand, without obtaining permission, from a pond at Akulampatti.

Five vehicles, including three tipper lorries, which were allegedly used for the transportation of the gravel were seized. The Valanadu police arrested four drivers of the vehicles. The former MLA is said to be the owner of a couple of earthmovers also.

The materials were allegedly transported to a petrol outlet under construction, said to belong to those close to the former MLA, the sources said. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Section 379 (theft) and Section 21 (1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. Further investigation was on.