EWS quota opposition to be made as ‘peoples’ movement’: Veeramani

November 19, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani has said that efforts were on to make the opposition to the 10% reservation for economically weaker section (EWS) as a ‘peoples’ movement.’

Talking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Veeramani said a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by the Dravidar Kazhagam where the participating organisations agreed that the false information being spread with respect to EWS reservation could be countered only by making the opposition to 10% reservation as a ‘peoples’ movement.’

ADVERTISEMENT

While welcoming the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to file a revision petition with respect to EWS reservation, he said that it had also been proposed to convene a “perunthiral koottam” (mega meeting) to register the protest against the 10% reservation in Chennai soon. It had also been proposed to invite Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to participate in the meeting.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested

When asked about the stand taken by the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on this issue, Mr. Veeramani said that sometimes “decisions” must be taken based on political situations. For instance, the Congress which favours NEET in northern States opposes it in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US