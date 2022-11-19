EWS quota opposition to be made as ‘peoples’ movement’: Veeramani

November 19, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani has said that efforts were on to make the opposition to the 10% reservation for economically weaker section (EWS) as a ‘peoples’ movement.’

Talking to the media here on Saturday, Mr. Veeramani said a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by the Dravidar Kazhagam where the participating organisations agreed that the false information being spread with respect to EWS reservation could be countered only by making the opposition to 10% reservation as a ‘peoples’ movement.’

While welcoming the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to file a revision petition with respect to EWS reservation, he said that it had also been proposed to convene a “perunthiral koottam” (mega meeting) to register the protest against the 10% reservation in Chennai soon. It had also been proposed to invite Chief Minister M.K.Stalin to participate in the meeting.

When asked about the stand taken by the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on this issue, Mr. Veeramani said that sometimes “decisions” must be taken based on political situations. For instance, the Congress which favours NEET in northern States opposes it in Tamil Nadu, he said.