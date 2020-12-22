EVMs arrive from Maharashtra

The first batch of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used for the coming Assembly elections in the State arrived here from Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who supervised the unloading and safe storage of the EVMs in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, said the district had been allotted 1,220 ballot units, 3,490 control units and 4,560 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices from two districts in Maharashtra. Of this, 570 control units and 230 VVPAT devices arrived from Akola district on Tuesday. The remaining EVMs from Jalgaon district were expected to arrive here on December 28.

Already, the district had 4,466 ballot units, 851 control units and 126 VVPAT devices. Once all the EVMs allotted for the district were available here, a team of engineers from Bharat Electronics would arrive to conduct a first-level checking of the machines.

Answering a query, Mr. Sivarasu said the VVPAT devices would be used in all nine Assembly constituencies in the district. The number of polling stations would go up by 810 over the current 2,531 if one polling station were to be set up for every 1,000 voters.