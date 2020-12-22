EVMs arrive from Maharashtra

The first batch of electronic voting machines (EVMs) to be used for the coming Assembly elections in the State arrived here from Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Collector S. Sivarasu, who supervised the unloading and safe storage of the EVMs in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, said the district had been allotted 1,220 ballot units, 3,490 control units and 4,560 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices from two districts in Maharashtra. Of this, 570 control units and 230 VVPAT devices arrived from Akola district on Tuesday. The remaining EVMs from Jalgaon district were expected to arrive here on December 28.
Already, the district had 4,466 ballot units, 851 control units and 126 VVPAT devices. Once all the EVMs allotted for the district were available here, a team of engineers from Bharat Electronics would arrive to conduct a first-level checking of the machines.
Answering a query, Mr. Sivarasu said the VVPAT devices would be used in all nine Assembly constituencies in the district. The number of polling stations would go up by 810 over the current 2,531 if one polling station were to be set up for every 1,000 voters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath