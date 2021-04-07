EVMs shifted to counting centres

TIRUCHI

07 April 2021 20:22 IST

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) along with the Voters Verifiable Audit Paper Trail (VVPAT) used for polling in various constituencies in the districts were moved from the polling stations to the notified counting centres in different parts of the central region.

In Tiruchi district, the EVMs belonging to Tiruchi (West) and Tiruchi (East) constituencies were transported to the counting centre at Jamal Mohammed College in Tiruchi while those from Srirangam, Tiruverumbur and Manapparai constituencies were moved to the counting centre at Saranathan College of Engineering at Panjappur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway. The officials moved the EVMs of Lalgudi and Mannachanallur constituencies to the counting centre at Ramakrishna College of Engineering near Samayapuram on Tiruchi-Chennai Highway. The EVMs belonging to Musiri and Thuraiyur constituencies were transported to the counting centre at Imayam College of Engineering in Thuraiyur.

According to sources, while the ballot and control units, VVPATs and reserved units from the neighbouring booths began reaching the respective counting centres from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, units from far away places reached the counting centres till 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

After ensuring the arrival of all EVMs and VVPATs, the officials, in the presence of observers, Returning Officers and the agents of candidates checked and cross checked them in the strong rooms.

Collector S. Divyadharshini, who visited the strong rooms at Jamal Mohammed College, said that the strong rooms were sealed in the presence of agents of candidates. While a key of the strong rooms would be with the respective Returning Officer, other key would be with a District Revenue Officer ranked officer nominated for each counting centre. An officer with magisterial powers would be stationed at the counting centre round the clock.

The Closed Circuit Television cameras have been installed to monitor the strong rooms, their peripheries, movements of officials, designated officers, police personnel and agents of candidates round the clock. No unauthorised persons would be allowed to enter the prohibited areas of the counting centres.

Karur

The ballot units and VVPATs of Karur, Aravakurichi, Kulithalai and Krishnarayapuram constituencies have been stored and sealed in the strong rooms at the counting centre at Kumarasamy College of Engineering near Velayuthampalayam.

Collector Prashanth Wadnere said that the EVMs were checked, cross checked and the strong rooms were sealed. The footage of sealed strong rooms would be watched live by the agents of the candidates any time.

Ariyalur

The votes polled in Ariyalur and Jayamkondam constituencies were moved to the counting centre at the Industrial Training Institute on the outskirts of Ariyalur. Collector D. Rathna said that the EVMs and the relevant documents had been kept in the strong rooms and they were sealed. Elaborate arrangements had been made to preserve the EVMs round the clock. A three tier security had been made in the counting centre.