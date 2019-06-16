Evidence of Sangam Age settlement unearthed at Nangur, Tamil Nadu

Evidence indicating the existence of human settlement dating back to the Sangam Age was unearthed at Nangur village in Nagapattinam district during an excavation carried out recently by the Department of Marine History and Marine Archaeology, Tamil University, Thanjavur, with the consent of Archaeological Survey of India.

The excavation, funded by University Grants Commission, was carried out by the students of Tamil University, University of Madras, Lady Doak College, Madurai, and Madras Christian College, Chennai, and faculty of A.V.C.College, Mayiladuthurai.

The team discovered Chola-period roof tiles with folded ends and rounded tips, terracotta figurines, sealings, ear ornaments and dies, glass beads, stone beads and bangle fragments. The terracotta figurines reveal exquisite workmanship, sources said.

A structure reflecting a blacksmith’s workshop was also excavated at the settlement found at a depth of three metres. Black and red ware potteries with one of them having a mark of fish were also found at the excavation site. G. Balasubramanian, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil University, and Mark Hauser, Professor, Northwestern University, USA, who was on an exploration of a Danish Settlement at the nearby Tranquebar village in Nagapattinam district, visited the excavation site.

Research suggests that many of the Divyadesams and Devara thalangal bear evidences of human settlement from the iron age, according to V. Selvakumar, Associate Professor, Department of Marine History and Marine Archaeology, Tamil University, who led the excavation. Some of these old settlements (Moothoor) may have been the territorial headquarters called Naadu. Further, the current research seeks to find answers to questions relating to the formation of settlements and beginning of agriculture in the lower Cauvery valley. More research and radiocarbon dating are to be undertaken at this site, he added.

“Nangur seems to be an important settlement of the Sangam Age as it was mentioned in the Pattinathupalai and Porunaraatruppadai ’.

According to local legends, the Sangam Age king, Karikalan, married the daughter of Nangur Vel, chief of Nangur village.

Another evidence relating to Nangur was found in an inscription at Takua Pa in Thailand where it was mentioned that a person by name Nangurutaiyan dug a tank and placed it in the custody of Manigramattar, Prof. Selvakumar pointed out.